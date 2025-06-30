Firefighter injured, crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's east side

DETROIT'S EAST SIDE (WXYZ) — Detroit firefighters are working to put out a massive industrial fire on the city's east side.

Crews battle massive industrial fire on Detroit's East Side: Here's what we know so far

The fire is burning in the 600 block of Lycaste at Edlie Street, near Jefferson Avenue and St. Jean. Fire officials responded just after 5 a.m., after a delivery driver saw the smoke and heard a pop.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department said they were worried about sulfuric acid impacting the fire, along with a 200-gallon oil drum.

Witnesses tell us this fire was "shooting up in the air", as you can see the black plume of smoke for miles. Our crew at the scene can smell oil, which makes sense with the fire burning at a water management service — Aevitas SpecialtyServices Corp — that utilizes used oil for lubricants from the Big Three car manufacturers.

"Oil does that when it's burning," duty chief Michael Borg said when asked about the cause of the black smoke "Once it gets under control it turns to white."

Fire officials have confirmed that one firefighter was injured fighting the flames; that firefighter is in stable condition after injuring his back pulling line. He was not burned by the fire.

At this time, it is unclear how this fire started or when it will be completely put out.

No evacuations have been issued for people nearing that by, but fire officials aren't ruling out issuing one later in the morning. We're told at least 50 firefighters responded to these flames.