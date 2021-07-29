Watch
Feds seek money in Nassar's prison account for restitution

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. John Geddert, a former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach, is being charged Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, with crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking and running a criminal enterprise is the latest fallout from the sexual abuse scandal involving Nassar. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Larry Nassar
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 23:01:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors are asking a judge to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They say the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago.

Nassar owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment. The Washington Post first disclosed the court filing.

