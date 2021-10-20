FCC announces $188M in broadband funding in rural Michigan

MICHIGAN — The FCC announced Wednesday that it will soon permit $188 million to be funded toward broadband in rural Michigan.

The government agency says the funding will stem from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and that the newest wave will bring broadband service to nearly 200,000 locations across 19 states.

“This is good news for consumers waiting far too long for broadband in parts of the country that have yet to be served,” says Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Broadband is an essential service and during the pandemic we’ve seen just how critical it is for families, schools, hospitals, and businesses to have affordable internet access.”

Rosenworcel adds, “This program will build new broadband infrastructure in areas that truly need it.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube