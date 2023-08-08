FBI seeks Northern Michigan sisters missing since late June

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. — Federal investigators request the public’s assistance in locating two sisters who have been missing from Northern Michigan since late June.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says Iris and Tamara Perez were last seen entering a wooded area near their Houghton Lake residence June 28.

We’re told a white Jeep drove from the area when Iris and Tamara went missing, indicated by surveillance footage.

Both sisters resided in Florida with their foster parents until March of this year, according to the FBI. They moved to Michigan after investigators say they were located at their biological mother’s Port St. Lucie residence.

In addition to Port St. Lucie and Houghton Lake, authorities note Iris and Tamara are connected to people living in Lake Worth, Florida, and Winchester, Tennessee.

Those with knowledge of either sister’s whereabouts are urged to connect with Roscommon County deputies by calling 989-275-5101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube