FBI Detroit releases public corruption reporting email

MICHIGAN — FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) Detroit has created an email for the public to report corruption.

Those interested in getting information about corruption directly to FBI special agents and analysts can do so by emailing MichiganCorruption@fbi.gov according to FBI Detroit.

“Most public officials are committed to serving their communities with integrity. Unfortunately, we continue to see elected and appointed officials across the state of Michigan who use their positions for personal gain,” said FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters. “The FBI has a solemn responsibility to investigate allegations of public corruption and we are asking the public’s help to identify those officials who are abusing their positions and the public’s trust.”

People can also report tips anonymously by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or by submitting tips online.