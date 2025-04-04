'Extremely rare': 15 noncitizens voted in 2024 election, according to state review

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) determined cases of noncitizens voting in the state “are extremely rare.”

We’re told voting records were compared to the state’s motor vehicle records during a monthslong review, which started in December 2024.

MDOS says 15 people appeared to vote during the November election despite not being citizens of the U.S. Thirteen of them were referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for possible charges. MDOS is investigating another, and the last has since passed away.

The 15 cases account for 0.00028% of the 5.7 million votes cast, state officials say.

“This is a serious issue, one we must address with a scalpel, not a sledgehammer,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Only U.S. citizens can legally register and vote in our elections. Our careful review confirms what we already knew – that this illegal activity is very rare. While we take all violations of election law very seriously, this tiny fraction of potential cases in Michigan and at the national level do not justify recent efforts to pass laws we know would block tens of thousands of Michigan citizens from voting in future elections.”

Benson adds the state will keep exploring ways to boost election security while ensuring qualified voters can participate in the voting process.

