Expungement fair to be held at Cooley Law School this month

LANSING, Mich. — People with certain traffic violations on their criminal records will have another opportunity to have those violations expunged this month.

Cooley Law School is scheduled to hold an expungement fair on Friday, March 22 from 12–4 p.m. in the school’s lobby area.

We’re told this expungement fair is made possible by the school’s partnership with the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Safe & Just Michigan, and Legal Services of South Central Michigan.

Cooley Law says some traffic violations will be forgiven as well as first offenses for driving while intoxicating. Convictions for misdemeanor cannabis violations will also be expunged if they are no longer recognized as crimes since the state’s decriminalization of recreational cannabis.

Register for the expungement fair online ahead of time.

