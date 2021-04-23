Executive director of Michigan Gaming Control Board stepping down

DETROIT — Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard S. Kalm announced on Friday he will leave his position after the successful launch of online gaming and sports betting.

Kalm has offered to remain in his post until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints a successor and the appointment is confirmed by the Michigan Senate, according to a news release.

“I’ve had a great run and accomplished my final goal with the successful launch of online gaming and sports betting,” Kalm said. “My career has been devoted to public service, and I have enjoyed serving the people of Michigan since 2007 as MGCB executive director. Our agency’s mission has grown since my initial appointment, and I am proud of the MGCB’s accomplishments during my tenure.”

Detroit’s commercial casinos were still building their hotels when Kalm was appointed in 2007.

He also faced a challenge during the Greektown Casino bankruptcy proceedings from 2008 to 2010.

Kalm also moved the agency’s headquarters to existing Cadillac Place state office space in Detroit from rented space in East Lansing, moving MGCB closer to the entities it regulated and saving the state money.

The agency’s mission grew from regulating the Detroit casinos and auditing the 12 federally recognized tribes’ compliance with gaming compacts signed with the State of Michigan.

After an executive order in 2010, the agency also became the regulator for pari-mutuel horse racing.

Another executive order in 2012 moved oversight of millionaire parties – commonly known as charity poker – to the MGCB from Michigan Lottery.

The MGCB added online gaming and sports betting regulation to its mission after Whitmer signed the gaming bills package in December 2019.

“The agency adapted quickly in 2020, helping the casinos and the track shut down safely and developing guidelines for the resumption of business when the orders changed,” Kalm said. “As we note the success, we also need to keep problem gambling and prevention and treatment resources a part of the ongoing conversation about gambling in Michigan.”