Ex-assistant attorney general Brian Kolodziej pleads no contest to 2 charges

(WXYZ) — A former assistant attorney general in Michigan has pleaded no contest to two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public officer.

Brian Kolodziej resigned after admitting to a relationship with a victim in a rape case, and was also the lead prosecutor on another controversial sex crimes case first exposed by the 7 Investigators.

Kolodziej was originally charged with two felonies but pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors on Wednesday during a meeting ahead of a preliminary exam next week.

The Michigan State Police investigated Kolodziej after he was forced to resign from the attorney general’s office in September of 2019.

Attorney General Dana Nessel revealed at the time that Kolodziej had admitted to a relationship with a victim in a rape case from Isabella County. Ian Elliott later pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in that case.

Under the plea agreement, Kolodziej will agree to suspend his license to practice law for five years. He also faces a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

