DETROIT, Mich. — It's the day many have been waiting for opening day for the Detroit Tigers.

Comerica Park will allow 8,000 fans for the Tigers home opener against the Cleveland Indians.

Fans should expect to wear a masks while watching the game.

Seating will be set up in pods of either 2, 4 or 6 people and they will be 6 feet away from other.

Bars and restaurants will be at 50% capacity.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Friday.