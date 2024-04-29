Watch Now
Ethan Crumbley now imprisoned in Manistee

Oxford High School shooter just turned 18 yesterday
Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 12:52:56-04

MANISTEE, Mich. — Ethan Crumbley has begun serving his life sentence at a prison in Manistee.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Crumbley, who turned 18 Sunday, is being housed at the Oaks Correctional Facility after being sentenced to life without parole on 24 counts related to a Nov. 30, 2021, shooting rampage at Oxford High School that resulted in the deaths of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 16-year-old Justin Shilling and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana.

During separate trials in Oakland County, Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, both were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and earlier this month each was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

