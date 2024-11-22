Empty the Shelters returns for 2024 holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting a new pet for Christmas might be a little cliché, but if you are looking to add a furry member to your family this holiday season you could do it for almost free.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting yet another Empty the Shelters event in December, reducing the adoption fees at more than 400 shelters across the U.S.

From December 1 to 17, 36 shelters in Michigan will be charging $50 or less per adoption. In West Michigan those shelters include:



Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven

Big Lake Human Society in Muskegon

Harbor Humane Society in West Olive

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven in Norton Shores

Humane Society of West Michigan in Walker

Ionia County Animal Shelter

Kent County Animal Shelter

SPCA of Southwest Michigan in Kalamazoo

West Michigan SPCA Dba Faithful to Felines in Muskegon

The Bissell Pet Foundation says the aim of Empty the Shelters is to find homes for deserving pets.

“It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives, as our nation’s shelters continue to take in more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it’s a lifeline for homeless pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season.”

Since the first Empty the Shelter event in 2016, more than 300,000 pets have been adopted using funds from the foundation.

