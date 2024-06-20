Eleven rescued after fallen tree hits cabin

SHELBY, Mich. — A cabin near Stony Lake was destroyed by a falling Thursday night, trapping eleven people inside—including one patient pinned by the tree, say rescuers.

A&M Management LLC Eleven rescued after tree falls on cabin

It happened on Thomas Pike near S 28th Ave around 2:30 a.m.

A&M Management LLC Eleven rescued after tree falls on cabin

—Critical Response teams were already on standby with Electric Forest happening nearby and arrived quickly.

A&M Management LLC Eleven rescued after tree falls on cabin

Eagle Towing helped the Shelby Fire Department lift the tree off the trapped patient, who was then taken to Lakeshore Hospital along with one other person for medical care.

A&M Management LLC Eleven rescued after tree falls on cabin

Their conditions are unknown.