Eleven rescued after fallen tree hits cabin

Posted at 5:15 AM, Jun 20, 2024

SHELBY, Mich. — A cabin near Stony Lake was destroyed by a falling Thursday night, trapping eleven people inside—including one patient pinned by the tree, say rescuers.

It happened on Thomas Pike near S 28th Ave around 2:30 a.m.

—Critical Response teams were already on standby with Electric Forest happening nearby and arrived quickly.

Eagle Towing helped the Shelby Fire Department lift the tree off the trapped patient, who was then taken to Lakeshore Hospital along with one other person for medical care.

Their conditions are unknown.

