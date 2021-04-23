Electric Forest festival canceled for 2021

ROTHBURY, Mich. — Organizers have canceled the Electric Forest festival for the second year in a row because of the ongoing pandemic.

A tweet said Friday that it has become clear the festival will not be possible in 2021 and postponing to 2022 “is our only course of action.”

Greetings Forest Family -



As the effects of the pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to #EF2022 is our only course of action.



“We must balance our optimism with realism – and we must respect the process in place, the efforts underway and the sacrifices we’ve all made over the last year in an effort to keep each other safe,” organizers said in a news release.

Those who purchased wristbands and lodging packages will have a choice between submitting for a full refund or retaining their purchases for 2022.

Customers will be contact through email within the coming days and will have 14 days from the receipt of the email to respond with their choice.

Electric Forest 2022 dates will be announced when there is less uncertainty surround the pandemic.