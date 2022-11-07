Elder Abuse Task Force releases guide on legal actions against financial exploitation

LANSING, Mich. — A new guide outlining legal actions against those suspected of exploiting the elderly and other vulnerable adults has been released.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday A Guide to Investigation & Prosecution of Vulnerable Adult Financial Exploitation is available to all police officers and prosecutors in the state of Michigan.

The guide, released by the Elder Abuse Task Force, may be accessed on the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s website, Nessel’s office says.

“As the population of Michigan ages, we expect to see more reports of vulnerable adult financial exploitation made to local law enforcement,” says Nessel. “It is critical that police officers and prosecutors have access to the tools and training they need to thoroughly investigate these cases and to prosecute criminal activity, and I continue to be proud of the work of the Elder Abuse Task Force to help serve as a resource to law enforcement.”

We’re told the guide has since been forwarded to Michigan State Police, the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

