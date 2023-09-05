EGLE providing free well water testing to Michigan residents

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has announced that it is working with local health departments to help Michigan families know the quality of their drinking water.

Since water from private wells may sometimes not be safe to drink, EGLE and local health departments are providing free well water testing for Michigan residents who rely on a household or private well for their drinking water.

Although most wells are checked when they are first built, water quality can change over time. The testing can determine if there have been any water quality changes that could be harmful to those who drink or use the well water.

The different substances that may be found in well water that could be harmful and may cause illness include bacteria, nitrates, and some metals such as arsenic.

In 2022, the Michigan Legislature appropriated $5 million to provide free well water testing to those who rely on a household or private well.

The EGLE also shared the following steps to those who have a private well and want to know if their water is safe:



Talk to your local health department. They can tell you if there is anything special you need to know about the water in your area.

Go to the EGLE website, where you can add your information and ask for a water test. The website also shows how to collect a water sample to send to the laboratory.

Don’t worry if you are not sure what the laboratory results mean – if necessary, your local health department will help you understand the results and will guide you on next steps.

More information on the EGLE can be found here.

