EGLE declares Monday a Clean Air Action Day for West Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. — The State has declared Monday a Clean Air Action Day for eight West Michigan counties.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy made that announcement Sunday morning.

The 13 counties named included Allegan, Berrien, Cass, Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and Van Buren counties in West Michigan.

Other counties affected included Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee and Mason counties.

EGLE says forecasted weather conditions will allow ozone to form in large enough quantities to cause issues for people who are sensitive to the gas.

To prevent the build-up of ozone, please refrain from refueling your vehicle, using gas-powered lawn equipment, putting lighter fluid on your charcoal grill, or setting fires during the day on Monday.

EGLE also recommends closing house windows and using air conditioning to circulate the air and limit the still outdoor air.

People who are sensitive to ozone should limit rigorous outdoor activities.

