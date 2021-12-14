Eastern Michigan University will host a dozen Afghan refugee families on campus

YPSILANTI , Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University has announced a collaboration with Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County (JFSWC) in a plan to host a dozen refugee families from Afghanistan in campus apartments.

"Most of us can’t imagine the challenges and hardships these families have experienced,” said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith, in a press release. “I'm tremendously pleased that Eastern is able to partner with JFSWC and support its critical resettlement work for these families.”

JFSWC and EMU’s campus is also providing volunteer opportunities for students to help get these apartments ready for the families as well as a chance to mentor the young family members to help accustom them to U.S. culture.

“Affordable housing is a huge challenge in this area,” says JFS’ Executive Director, Anya Abramzon, in a press release. “As we welcome over 300 Afghan newcomers to our community, we are so grateful to EMU for doing their part to help us support this humanitarian crisis.”

According to Eastern Michigan University’s press release, the families have received stipends to help with their relocation and help to pay for their housing at the same rate that students are charged. The housing arrangement is currently planned to last through April 2022.