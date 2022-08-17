E. coli outbreaks almost quintuple, health officials urging increased caution

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development say 98 cases of E. coli have been reported in August so far across Kent, Ottawa, and Oakland Counties.

This is compared to 20 cases reported during the same time-frame in 2021.

“While reports of E. coli illness typically increase during the warmer summer months, this significant jump in cases is alarming,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive said in a release.

Investigations into the outbreaks have shown no common links so far, leading health officials to advise extra caution. Getting E. coli is often linked to poor hygiene and food handling.

Prevention is easy, however:

Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after hanlding food, after using the bathroom, or changing a diaper and after contact with animals or their environments like farms or petting zoos.

Always marinate food in the fridge, not on the counter or outdoors where the warmth breeds bacteria and never reuse the marinade on cooked food.

Avoid cross-contamination from raw meat, eggs, our seafood.

Don't let food sit out for more than 2 hours (one hour if temperatures are above 90 degrees).

Cook meat thoroughly.

Rinse produce well under running water.

Avoid swallowing water while swimming.

“This is a reminder to make sure to follow best practices when it comes to hand hygiene and food handling to prevent these kinds of foodborne illness,” Bagdasarian continued.

Symptoms vary for each person, but often include:

Severe stomach cramps.

Diarrhea – often bloody.

Vomiting.

Fever.

If you or a loved one are experiencing these symptoms, let your healthcare provider know. If symptoms are severe or you are unable to keep liquids down, it's best to see a doctor right away.