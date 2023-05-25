DTE alerts customers to potential scammers

DETROIT — DTE Energy is alerting the public to scammers posing as the energy service provider.

We’re told scammers tend to spoof DTE’s phone numbers and email addresses to appear as though they are coming from a legitimate source. While doing so, they convince customers to hand over their personal information or send funds by threatening to cut off their service.

DTE advises their customers to trust their instincts if communication from a supposed DTE representative feels off. The same goes for in-person visits. If you are unsure, call 800-477-4747.

DTE urges customers to keep the following points in mind:



Be wary of phone calls displaying “DTE Energy” as the caller ID.

DTE will not request payment via abnormal methods (e.g. bitcoin, gift card, Zelle, etc.).

DTE will not threaten to shut off services or accept payments for late bills.

DTE will not ask for personal information, including SSNs or utility account numbers.

DTE will not state customers are entitled to refunds.

DTE will not request personal information to reduce energy bills via government programs.

The energy service provider advises customers who receive phone calls from DTE to ask the person on the other end of the line to relay your account number and amount due to verify they are legitimate.

If someone from DTE visits your home, ask them to show their ID badge.

Report all suspected fraudsters to DTE and your local law enforcement agency.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube