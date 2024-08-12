Drowning victim recovered from Hart Lake

HART, Mich — A swimmer drowned on Hart Lake Sunday, August 11.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 they were called in to help with recovery efforts, their dive team finding the 31-year-old man after about 2 hours of searching.

Hart Police Department is heading up the investigation and tells us the Six Lakes man began struggling during a swim, went under, and never resurfaced.

"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the victim’s family referencing this tragic event," say Hart Police.

The call for help was made just before 5 p.m., and alcohol is suspected to have been a factor.