Driver collides with out of control F350 towing bobcat

Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 03, 2024

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 49-year-old Indiana man is in the hospital after being crashed into by a pickup towin a bobcat westward on US 12 Monday evening.

The driver—a 27-year-old from Berrien Springs—was towing the load in an F350 when Michigan State Troopers say he lost control, crossed the center line, and hit the oncoming SUV.

Pictures of the truck show damage to the rear, driver’s-side quarter panel—the bobcat coming to rest in the trees on the opposite side of the road.

Troopers posted about the crash Wednesday, saying drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, though the cause is still under investigation.

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana to treat severe injuries.

US 12 was shut down near Gumwood Rd for 5 hours for cleanup and scene reconstruction.

