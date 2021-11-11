Dr. John’s Healthy Sweets awarded President’s Award for Export Service

WEST MICHIGAN — Dr. Johns Healthy Sweets has been awarded the Presidents E Award which is the highest recognition any U.S. entity could receive for expansion of U.S. exports.

The company specializes in making sugar-free lollipops and hard candies and is one of three Michigan companies to win the award. Dr. John’s Healthy Sweets is also the only West Michigan organization to win the award.

“Sugar Free Specialties [Dr. John’s] has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The “E” Awards Committee was very impressed with Sugar Free Specialties export sales growth accounting for more than 50 percent of total sales. The company’s development of products designed specifically for export markets was particularly notable. Sugar Free Specialties’ achievements undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs,” said Secretary Raimondo.

In addition to lollipops and hard candies the company also has a Healthy Sweets product line that includes taffy, caramels, gum, and chocolates that are natural, sugar-free, a high source of fiber, non-GMO, gluten-free and allergen-free.

“Exporting is crucial to the success of our continued growth,” said Mike McDonald, CEO of Dr. John’s. “Every day we see the growth of our clients’ businesses, due in large part to exporting. This exceptional growth has enabled us to expand locally and globally, adding markets and creating new opportunities.”

“We have very close relationships with our distributors, logistics companies, and our federal, state, and local government,” said McDonald. “Using these resources in cooperation with our team, as well as exceptional product innovation, has been key to our success.”

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America's exporters and criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth and case studies which demonstrate valuable support to exporters resulting in increased exports for the company’s clients Dr. John’s Healthy Sweets reports.

