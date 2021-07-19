Watch
Dog found in a garbage truck, Capital Area Humane Society looking for answers

LANSING, Mich. — Capital Area Humane Society is looking for more information about a dog that was found Monday morning inside a garbage truck.

As reported on the Capital Area Humane Society Facebook page, she sustained life-threatening injuries, and is lucky to be alive and she is currently at an emergency veterinary clinic receiving the care she needs.

At this time, it appears that she was in a dumpster.

The Capital Area Humane Society is working with Granger to identify the route of the truck she was found in.

If you have any information regarding this dog, please contact CAHS at (517) 626-6060.

