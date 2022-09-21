Doctor's Orders: Fewer carbs as we age

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we age, your body uses (and stores) food differently-- this is especially true for carbohydrates!

Dr. Diana Bitner tells us women over 45 tend to get frustrated by stubborn fat that used to be manageable, not realizing this shift is happening in their metabolism.

Reality check

Age-related hormonal changes cause a loss of muscle mass and an uneven distribution of carbs throughout the body— meaning simple carbs get turned straight into fat instead of fueling our muscles and organs.

Other factors matter more than calories as our bodies change with age— sleep, stress, and eating on the run have a more compounded impact on the body.

If our bodies don't have time to fully metabolize foods, they will store what's left.

Dr. Bitner's Tip of the week

Ditch the carbs after 4 p.m.— meaning the last few hours of your day should be free of simple carbs. Give your body time to process what you've already put into it, and focus on foods that more readily turn into fuel, not fat.

Make lunch your biggest meal. Aim for a lean proteins like grilled chicken or turkey, swap fried foods for baked options, and don't forget the veggies! Dinner most nights should be a protein and a vegetable.

Bonus

Meal prepping seems daunting at first, but once you get into a groove you'll find it's not only the key to successful health on a busy schedule— it's the whole vehicle!

Plan your shopping list to make the multiple meals out of ingredients. Broccoli can be a side dish, or part of a soup. Chicken can be a sandwich, pulled apart for tacos, or tossed into a salad, while romaine lettuce can replace most wraps!

The biggest thing we need to remember as we age is we have control if we plan to understand. See your doctor to make sure you're on track and find out exactly what your body needs to stay healthy and energized.