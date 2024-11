LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wishes to remind hunters to observe the five-day quiet period leading to the start of firearm deer season.

The quiet period lasts through Thursday, Nov. 14.

Until then, it’s illegal to bring a shotgun or rifle with cut shell, buckshot, ball load or slug load in areas populated by deer.

Firearm deer season begins next Friday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube