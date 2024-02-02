DNR says cancels 2024 Black Lake sturgeon season due to ice conditions

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is said Friday it is canceling the 2024 Black Lake sturgeon harvest due to ice conditions.

Taking place on the lake in Cheboygan County, the season was scheduled to start on Saturday with a limit for the 2024 season on Blake Lake of six lake sturgeon.

“In addition to protecting the lake sturgeon population, the safety of anglers and staff is critically important," said Randy Claramunt, DNR Fisheries chief. “We encourage all anglers across Michigan to use extreme caution while on the ice, as we have been experiencing above-average temperatures.”

This is the first time the season has been canceled. It's too soon to determine whether it will influence the harvest limit for next year.

The state has worked on lake sturgeon rehabilitation over the past two decades with the DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership.

The population of sturgeon in the lake has increased over the past 20 years due to rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adults, and more.