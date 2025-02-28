District addresses post-game incident in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — In a letter sent home to families and posted online, Benton Harbor Area Schools says they're investigating after an 'incident' after a boys basketball game Wednesday night.

While not specifically describing the event, Superintendent, Dr. Kelvin Butts expressed gratitude to the student athletes who kept their composure through what happened.

"It is important to note that most of the outrage and disorder came from the fans and audience, not our student-athletes. Our student-athletes demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and composure throughout this challenging situation. We truly appreciate their resilience and commend them for representing Benton Harbor with class."

—Dr Kelvin Butts

Superintendent, Benton Harbor Area Schools

The district Athletic Director, Superintendent Greg Bloomgren of Dowagiac Union Schools, Superintendent Patricia Robinson of Buchanan Community Schools, and the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) are collaborating to investigate this situation.

FOX 17 will publish updates as they become confirmed.

