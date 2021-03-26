Detroit restaurant calls out patrons for poor attire and marijuana stench

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit restaurant took to social media to call out poor attire and the "stench" of marijuana on some patrons.

Caucus Club Detroit is urging customers to keep it classy.

Owner George Sboukis said the restaurant has never really had a published dress code, but since COVID, he said it seems people have gotten a little "lax" in their attire and personal habits.

"The smell of cannabis, and it's very rare, it's probably once a week, but somebody will come in and either on their person or maybe they partook in some...it's so pungent that it can clear a room," Sboukis said.

The restaurant's Facebook post is gaining traction, with more than 300 comments, as of Friday morning.

"I feel like it's just a lack of self-awareness. and a lack of, just respect for other guests in the room," Sboukis said. "We all have to be respectful of each other's desires and wanting to have a good time."

And that's what Sboukis says it comes down to. It's a fine dining establishment, where he says the ambiance is part of the overall experience. Most commenters on the post agree with him, but some disagree with his tone.

"I think we all have to be respectful of each other," he said. "So if you're gonna dine with the Caucus Club, we would expect you to dress the part and to smell the part I guess."

