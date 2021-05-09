Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Detroit police chief Craig to discuss future after 8 years

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 7:22 AM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 07:22:38-04

(AP) — The Detroit police chief plans to talk to reporters Monday amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to politics. James Craig told The Detroit News that he will hold a news conference.

As for his future, Craig says, “I want to continue to serve.” The 64-year-old Detroit native has been chief since 2013.

He returned home after a long police career in Los Angeles and short stints as chief in Cincinnati and Portland, Maine.

Craig has a high public profile, regularly speaking to the news media and rarely avoiding questions about police incidents, even unflattering ones.

Republicans hope Craig decides to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2022.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time