Detroit police chief Craig to discuss future after 8 years

(AP) — The Detroit police chief plans to talk to reporters Monday amid speculation that he will retire after eight years and consider a turn to politics. James Craig told The Detroit News that he will hold a news conference.

As for his future, Craig says, “I want to continue to serve.” The 64-year-old Detroit native has been chief since 2013.

He returned home after a long police career in Los Angeles and short stints as chief in Cincinnati and Portland, Maine.

Craig has a high public profile, regularly speaking to the news media and rarely avoiding questions about police incidents, even unflattering ones.

Republicans hope Craig decides to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, in 2022.