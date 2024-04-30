Deputies: Truck found with tree embedded after drunk-driving crash

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies say a drunk driver was found unconscious inside a parked truck that had a tree embedded in its side.

The truck was found parked at a gas station Monday, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

We’re told the truck crashed into a tree on I-96 and Williamston Road after midnight. Evidently, the tree left the scene with the truck.

ICSO says the 18-year-old driver from Springport was found unresponsive at the gas station. He was still intoxicated.

The driver was hospitalized after the incident, deputies say. He faces charges for driving while intoxicated.

The department reminds the public to drive safely and only while sober.

