Delta Township woman sentenced to more than $15,000 in restitution for insurance fraud

LANSING, Mich. — A Delta Township woman has been sentenced for filing more than $15,000 worth of false claims to an auto insurance company in 2016.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) says Amelia Zea-Behnke sought reimbursement for administering services to her son who had been hurt in a crash but investigations showed she did not provide care in that time.

DIFS says Zea-Behnke was then charged with four counts of insurance fraud and four counts of false pretenses, adding she pleaded guilty to one of the false-pretenses charges on Oct. 27, 2021.

The plea deal resulted in an agreement to pay back $15,498.75 to the insurance company in exchange for the other charges to be dropped, DIFS explains.

"Our FIU works hard to protect Michiganders from insurance fraud and ensure that the system Ms. Zea-Behnke took advantage of can continue to protect auto accident survivors," says Director Anita Fox. "Every Michigander can support DIFS in fighting this type of fraud, which leads to higher insurance premiums for all of us.”

Director Fox adds the public can report false insurance claims online or by calling 877-999-6442.

