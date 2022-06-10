Defendant in Boy Scouts of America sex assault case competent to stand trial

LANSING, Mich. — One of the defendants in the Boy Scouts of America sex assault trial has been determined to be competent to stand trial.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement on Friday.

We’re told Mark Chapman was charged with eight counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree along with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chapman is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference Wednesday, June 29.

Those with information in connection to any alleged incidents involving Boys Scouts of America are encouraged to submit anonymous tips to 844-324-3374.

