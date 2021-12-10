Deadline approaching for Marketplace health coverage to be in effect by Jan. 1

LANSING, Mich. — There’s less than one week left to purchase a Health Insurance Marketplace plan for health coverage to start on Jan. 1.

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox reminded residents of the Dec. 15 deadline in a news release Friday.

Open enrollment runs until Jan. 15, but plans purchased after Dec. 15 will not begin coverage until Feb. 1.

“If you need to enroll in or change your Marketplace health plan to cover you and your family for Jan. 2022, you must take action before the Dec. 15 deadline,” Fox said. “While open enrollment will remain open until Jan. 15, 2022, plans purchased after Dec. 15 will not cover costs incurred in January, but instead will provide coverage beginning Feb. 1, 2022. We know that comprehensive health insurance leads to better health outcomes for individuals and families, so it is important to take advantage of this opportunity to get low- or no-cost coverage. Free local enrollment help is available by visiting localhelp.healthcare.gov or by calling 800-318-2596.”

Michigan consumers can choose from 174 approved health plans from 10 insurers on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

In addition, an increased number of off-Marketplace plans are also available, bringing the total number of individual plans available to Michiganders to 256.

Along with having more plan options and choices, increased subsidies established by the American Rescue Plan provide more opportunities to qualify for low- or no-cost coverage.

In 2021, Michigan consumers saw an average premium reduction of 45% through these subsidies, or more than $71 per month in savings. Statewide, residents saw almost $12 million in savings per month.

Three Michigan organizations received $3.3 million in grants to expand access to qualified Navigators who provide free assistance to consumers who need help signing up for health coverage.