'Dead' beer revived, spirit released by Broad Leaf Brewery

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In a move they don't hope to repeat, Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits is bringing a Brewery Vivant beer back from the dead, says the sister-companies' owner.

It was a horror story known all-to-well by the food and beverage industry; owner/operators One Beer at a Time was faced with losing 500 kegs-worth of beer after the deal of a lifetime was killed by the pandemic. But in a twist even Dr. Frankenstein would approve, they decided to raise its spirit from the dead— creating Undead Spirits.

Bottles are just $39— available at Broad Leaf's Kentwood location.

CEO Jason Spaulding visited FOX 17 Morning News just as their creation was unleashed on the public. You can see that story for yourself above.