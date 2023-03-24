DEA: Fentanyl seized at traffic stop enough to overdose 'nearly all of Michigan’s population'

DETROIT — The Detroit sector of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced it has confiscated 20 kg of fentanyl, which they say is enough to overdose nearly all of the state’s population.

Michigan is home to just over 10 million people as of July 2022, according to an estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau.

We’re told the drugs were in transit from Grand Rapids to Detroit when state troopers and Oakland County deputies initiated a traffic stop Wednesday.

The DEA says an Ohio woman was arrested. A firearm was also reportedly confiscated.

Authorities tracked down the delivery in progress with help from Kent County investigators, according to the DEA.

The suspect is believed to be a courier acting on behalf of individuals allegedly associated with a Mexican drug cartel.

“Drug cartels like CJNG and Sinaloa attempt to flood our communities with illicit drugs,” says DEA Special Agent Orville O. Greene. “We will continue to work vigorously to identify other associates tied to the delivery of this fentanyl that would have caused untold suffering had it reached its intended destination.”

The DEA says more than 107,000 Americans died of drug poisoning between August 2021 and August 2022, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Two thirds of those deaths involved opioids.

