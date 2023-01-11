DEA: Amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 enough 'to kill every American'

DETROIT — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released new figures on the opioid epidemic, saying it confiscated enough fentanyl last year "to kill every American."

The manmade opioid is highly addictive, and it is currently the deadliest drug threat in the country.

Last year, the DEA states they seized more than 50 million fake prescription pills that were laced with fentanyl. That figure doubles the number seized in 2021.

Lab testing showed 60% of those pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Fake pills aside, the DEA adds it seized more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 4,300 pounds of heroin and 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

FOX 17

Federal agents confiscated more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 600 pounds of fentanyl powder in Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky alone.

That equates to an estimated 19 million lethal doses.

There are multiple West Michigan organizations providing assistance to anyone who may be struggling with substance abuse. One of them is the Grand Rapids Red Project. They offer overdose prevention, response training and other services. The organization offers a place where everyone can feel safe while they work to overcome addiction.

“For people who are using substances, a lot of times out in the community, were encouraged to push those people away and kind of closed doors on them,” says Executive Director Steve Aslum. “So we really try and create a supportive environment around people while they're struggling. And that enables people to get access to care when they when they need it.”

The Red Project is based in Grand Rapids, but they also have a fixed location in Muskegon as well as three mobile health units, allowing them to offer services to multiple communities across West Michigan.

The organization also distributes syringes and naloxone rescue kits, and they're willing to provide training to anyone who wants to know how to use them.

If you or someone you know is suffering from opioid abuse, don't hesitate to reach out.

