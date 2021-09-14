Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Dana Nessel to host 'power outage listening tour' to hear directly from impacted residents

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andreas Rentz
<p>ALTLANDSBERG, GERMANY - AUGUST 16: A high voltage power line tower stands near a transformer station on August 16, 2010 in Altlandsberg near Berlin, Germany. Higher energy prices drove inflation in the Euro area to an annual rate of 1.7 percent in July, the highest level in the past 20 months. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)</p>
Thousands evacuate Outer Banks after power outage
Thousands evacuate Outer Banks after power outage
Posted at 3:16 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 15:16:02-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will host a "power outage listening tour" to hear directly from those impacted by repeated power outages this summer.

The first stop of the listening tour will be next Monday in Novi.

The AG's office says the feedback assists the attorney general as she "continues to advocate" for Michigan consumers before the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies.

The public event is not limited to just Novi residents.

Last month, Nessel launched an online feedback initiative focused on the state's power companies amid recent and prolonged outages.

In its first two weeks along, the AG's office said the majority of responses were from Oakland and Wayne County residents.

The 1,199 Oakland County respondents experienced an average of 2.91 outages this summer, with more than 41% of respondents sharing the outages resulted in a financial loss of between $100 and $500.

Wayne County residents accounted for 1,015 responses in the first two weeks and experienced an average of 2.72 outages this summer. The majority of Wayne County respondents – 45% – also reported a financial loss of between $100 and $500.

The feedback form can be found on the Department’s homepage.

The Novi stop of the AG's listening tour will take place Monday, Sept. 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Novi Civic Center. Interested attendees are asked to RSVP to MIAG@michigan.gov to ensure adequate space.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time