Dana Nessel signs joint letter requesting stricter policies against foreign robocalls

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel calls on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to mitigate the prevalence of international robocalls.

The attorney general’s office says Nessel joins other attorneys general in requesting that gateway providers make it more difficult for robocalls to enter the country’s phone network.

“Illegal robocalls continue to plague consumers nationwide, and when these calls originate from overseas, enforcement becomes increasingly difficult,” says Nessel. “As it stands, gateway providers are not doing enough to mitigate these illegal calls. I urge the FCC to do what is necessary and implement stricter measures.”

The FCC is asked to require the following from gateway providers:

Respond to requests for call tracing from state officials and law enforcement in 24 hours.

Block calls from known fraudulent callers.

Block calls stemming from “do not originate” phone numbers.

Make certain foreign telephone companies ensure all calls originate from valid telephone numbers.

The attorney general’s office adds Americans lost an excess of $520 million to robocallers in 2020.

Read the joint letter to the FCC here:

Reply Comments From 51 AGs Re Gateway Providers CG 17 59 and WC 17 97 Jan 2022 by WXMI on Scribd

