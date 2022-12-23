Currency readers now available to visually impaired individuals in Michigan at no cost

LANSING, Mich. — People in Michigan who are blind or visually impaired can now apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.

The reader is called the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier. It is described as a small, handheld device that quickly identifies the bill’s denomination. The bills can be identified in one of three ways: a clear natural voice, a pattern of tones, or a pattern of vibrations for privacy.

The iBill Talking Banknote Identifier identifies all U.S. currency in circulation, including $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 denominations.

The Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library is one of the resources provided by The Bureau of Services for Blind Persons. The bureau assists people in Michigan who are blind or visually impaired by facilitating a variety of services and resources.

“Our goal is to make the application process as easy as possible for the people we serve,” said Braille and Talking Book Library Manager Scott Norris. “Our staff will answer any questions a caller may have and fill out the currency reader application for eligible library patrons while they’re on the phone – and the currency reader will go out in the mail the next business day.”

“Audible currency readers are invaluable to individuals who cannot read the denominations on paper money,” said Bureau of Services for Blind Persons director William Robinson. “Working in partnership with the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing, we will be able to distribute currency readers to eligible citizens, expanding the services and resources we provide to support blind and visually impaired Michiganders.”

Individuals who are interested in submitting an application for the iBill Talking Banknote Identifier can contact the library by calling 1-800-992-0912 or emailing turnerb9@michigan.gov.

