Court orders board to certify bill to repeal emergency law

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has unanimously ordered the state elections board to certify a veto-proof initiative that would let Republican legislators wipe from the books a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders.

The decision came after two Democrats on the Board of State Canvassers opposed ratifying the ballot measure in April, despite a finding from the elections bureau that enough signatures had been collected.

The justices said the four-member panel “has a clear legal duty to certify the petition.”

The canvassers are expected to meet soon to certify the petition.