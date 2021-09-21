County road agencies list best scenic drives for fall colors

LANSING, Mich. — Fall is upon us and Michigan is like a painting during this time of year.

To help celebrate the changing of the seasons, county road agencies released on Tuesday their lists of the best fall color drives in the state.

“Taking a fall color tour down a county road is a great way to spend an afternoon,” said Denise Donohue, executive director of the County Road Association of Michigan. “Michigan’s colors are among the best in the country, making fall the perfect opportunity to go out and enjoy the state’s natural beauty.”

Peak viewing conditions are expected from Sept. 20 to Oct. 14, with mid-Michigan, West Michigan and Southeast Michigan all experiencing peak colors in the same week.

The following regions are listed in order of expected leaf coloring dates starting from the Upper Peninsula and moving south:

Upper Peninsula (Sept. 20 - Oct. 5)

Chippewa County



North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Dickinson County



Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Gogebic County



Black River Road to Black River Harbor

Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain

County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County



Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County



Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

Keweenaw County



Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County



County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Ontonagon County



South boundary road from Presquile to Ontonagon

Northern Lower Peninsula (Sept. 24 - Oct. 7)

Alpena County



Bolton Road to Long Lake Road

Nicholson Hill Road

Scott Road

Long Rapids Road

Antrim County



Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Crawford County



CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Emmet County



Pleasantview Road north of Boyne Highlands to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Leelanau County



North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Mason County



Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County



Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Presque Isle County



Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Wexford County



Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac: Route 1: Cadillac Lakes (20 miles) Route 2: Hodenpyl Dam (70 miles) Route 3: Pine River (65 miles) Route 4: Lake Missaukee (35 miles)



Mid-Michigan (Oct. 7-14)

Barry County



West State Rd from Hastings to Middleville

Gun Lake Rd from M-179 (near Gun Lake) to M-179 (near Hastings)

Yankee Springs Rd from M-37 to Delton Rd

Clinton County



Maple Rapid Roads from Harris Road to Tallman Road

Tallman Road from Maple Rapid Road to Stone Road

Stone Road from Tallman Road to Wacousta Road

Wacousta Road from Stone Road to Hyde Road

Peacock Road from M-78 to Cutler Road

Clark Road from Upton Road East

Shiawassee County



Grand River Road from Laingsburg to the Village of Byron

West Michigan (Oct. 7-14)

Berrien County



Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63

M-63 south to St. Joseph

Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo

Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Red Highway to Madron Lake Road in City of Buchanan

Kalamazoo County



G Avenue – 2 nd Street to 6 th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township

Street to 6 Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township U Avenue – 29 th Street to 32 nd Street, Brady Township

Street to 32 Street, Brady Township O Avenue – 38 th Street to 42 nd Street, Climax Township

Street to 42 Street, Climax Township 37 th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township

Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12 th Street, Cooper Township

Street, Cooper Township R Avenue – 29 th Street to 34 th Street, Pavilion Township

Street to 34 Street, Pavilion Township East CD Avenue – 24 th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township

Street to D Avenue, Richland Township 5 th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township

Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township 39 th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township

Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24 th Street, Schoolcraft Township

Street, Schoolcraft Township 8 th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township

Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township YZ Avenue – 38th Street to 42nd Street, Wakeshma Township

Kent County



Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road

Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue

Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue

Gavin Lake Road from 5-mile road to Belding Road

Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road

Muskegon County



Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road

Along Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake

Ottawa County



Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park

Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne

Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/S. Lake Avenue in Village of Spring Lake to Lamont

Mercury Drive/Green Street/N. Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park

Southeast Michigan (October 7-14)

Macomb County



24 Mile Road between Van Dyke Freeway and Shelby Road

M-53 between 28 Mile Road and 32 Mile Road

Tillson Street between Sisson Street and South Main Street

Lakeshore Drive between 8 Mile Road and Marter Road

Oakland County



Lahser Road south of Square Lake Road to just north of Maple Road

Franklin Road

Orion Road between Rochester and Lake Orion

Washtenaw County



Huron River Drive between Mast Road and US-23

North Territorial Road between US-23 and M-52

