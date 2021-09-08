Here's when you can expect peak fall colors in Michigan

(WXYZ) — While some are holding on to the last days of summer, others are ready to embrace the next season Michigan has to offer. Just around the corner lies those familiar crisp, cool nights and mild days along with the vibrant colors of fall that will blanket Michigan's landscape.

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22, most of Northern Michigan will start seeing the progression to beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red during the next two weeks.

Colors up north will likely peak in mid-to-late September.

For southeast Michigan, the fall color extravaganza should begin with partial color change by the middle of this month and continue through the end of September. Peak color change is forecast to occur during the second to the third week of October. Overall, leaf-peeping should be at its best across Metro Detroit from October 4 through October 18.

Just remember, this is an estimate, as no fall foliage forecast is completely accurate. However, by the end of October, the fall foliage will likely be past its peak across all of Michigan.