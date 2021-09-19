Fun events in West Michigan for fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall officially starts on Wednesday, and cooler weather is coming this next week! With the arrival of the new season, there are fun, fresh events for everyone around West Michigan.

There is still time to visit the Fallasburg Art Festival in Lowell. The last day of the festival is today, and it lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be around 100 fine art and craft booths, along with food supporting local non-profits, kid's crafts, free pumpkins, and more!

Next Saturday is the 34th Annual Creative Arts Festival in Otsego. The festival features the "Art Thing" contest, as well as a motorcycle and car show, parade, arts and crafts vendors, and more.

Finally, you can enjoy the view of the West Michigan fall scenery from the blue chairlift on Schuss Mountain. This roundtrip ride at Schuss Village is a perfect way to check out the fall colors coming throughout the season. There will also be Michigan-brewed Autumn IPA from Short's Brewing Company. Chairlift rides are available on September 25th, October 2nd, 9th, and 16th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

