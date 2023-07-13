Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Cotton-top tamarin couple welcomes baby at Potter Park Zoo, 5th since 2018

Baby tamarin
Potter Park Zoo
Baby tamarin
Posted at 10:00 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 10:00:06-04

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo announced the birth of a new cotton-top tamarin last month.

We’re told Yuri and LG welcomed their new baby to the zoo on June 9. It’s the couple’s fifth successful birth in five years.

The zoo says cotton-top tamarins are critically endangered, so Thursday’s news is encouraging for the species’ survival.

“We are thrilled to witness the continued reproductive success of our cotton-top tamarin pair, Yuri and LG,” says Director of Animal Health Dr. Ronan Eustace. “Their offspring not only contribute to the long-term survival of this endangered species but also serve as ambassadors for conservation and education.”

Baby tamarin

We’re told deforestation and illegal pet trade are the biggest contributors to the species’ endangerment. Only 2,000 cotton-top tamarins remain in the wild. About 200 live in zoos within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, whose Species Survival Plan supports the well-being of tamarins and other endangered species.

Patrons are invited to meet the new baby as well as the other tamarins at the zoo’s reptile house.

READ MORE: Twin tamarins born at John Ball Zoo

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward