Twin tamarins born at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is celebrating the arrival of two new monkeys!

Lilo and Kevin, a pair of cotton-top tamarins, are now the proud parents of a set of twins, the zoo announced on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

JBZ tells us the sexes of the new babies will be determined during their first examination in around six months.

We’re told cotton-top tamarins are considered a critically endangered species due to habitat loss and illegal pet trades.

The zoo adds they are participants in the Cotton-Top Tamarin Species Survival Plan in an effort to foster a healthy population of the species.

