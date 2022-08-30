Consumers: Outages could continue through Wednesday

MICHIGAN — Power should be fully restored, but some customers will have to wait until Wednesday, says Consumers Energy.

Josh Paciorek, Media Relations with Consumers Energy tells us they had 100 crews working overnight.

40,000 customers have been restored, but that is only 1/4 of those experiencing outages.

More crews will be coming into the area through the day Tuesday.

Consumers Energy reminds everyone using a generator to make sure CO detectors are in working order, use them outside only, and keep it away from windows or other air in-takes like vents or air conditioners to avoid deadly build-up of carbon monoxide gas.