Consumers Energy to seek feedback on dam operations

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy wants to hear public feedback regarding the 13 dams they operate in the state of Michigan.

The energy service provider says feedback will help determine how the dams are managed in the future.

“We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years. We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities,” says Vice President of Operations Norm Kapala. “Public input will be an important component in our long-term strategic planning regarding the future of our dams.”

Specific areas Consumers Energy wishes to address include safety, community impact, and regulatory compliance.

We’re told each public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. following a half-hour open house. The energy provider says it will hold meetings at the following locations in West Michigan:

Hardy Dam

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Newaygo High School Cafeteria

360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI

Calkins Bridge Dam

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Allegan High School

1560 M-40, Allegan, MI

Croton Dam

Thursday, Sept. 8

Newaygo High School Cafeteria

360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo, MI

Webber Dam

Thursday, Sept. 15

Lyons Township Hall

105 Prairie Street, Lyons, MI

Rogers Dam

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Mecosta Township Hall

19729 11 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI

Consumers Energy adds property owners living near dams will be given surveys by mail sometime next week.

Visit Consumers Energy’s website for more information.

