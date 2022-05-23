Consumers Energy to invest $100M toward power grid improvements

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced a $100 million plan to upgrade Michigan’s electric grid.

We’re told the multimillion-dollar investment will lessen the rate and duration of power outages in the state by improving the energy provider’s high-voltage distribution (HVD) system.

“As weather becomes more severe, Michigan needs a power grid that’s more reliable and resilient. That’s why these upgrades are so important,” says Vice President of Electric Grid Integration Tim Sparks. “The HVD system is the backbone of our power grid. Making these improvements will help us deliver more reliable energy that is clean and affordable to our electric customers.”

The upgrades will affect 130,000 customers statewide, Consumers Energy tells us.

The energy provider says 750 poles will be replaced and new technology will be implemented to help energy workers restore power more quickly, in addition to rebuilding about 40 miles of high-voltage distribution lines.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube