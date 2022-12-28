Consumers Energy to help veterans pay heating bills with $300K donation

(WXMI) — Consumers Energy is helping cover $300,000 in heating bills for hundreds of Michigan veterans.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) says it’s the largest donation ever made to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF).

We’re told the donation will also pay for emergency home repairs to maintain energy efficiency.

“Utility assistance continues to be one of our biggest needs, especially during these cold winter months,” says MVTF Director Lindell Holm. “We are incredibly thankful to have the support of Consumers Energy as we work to assist veterans and their families during this time. This donation allows the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund to expand our reach to more veterans facing critical needs besides utilities like emergency rent assistance and home payments.”

More than 400 veterans have benefited from $169,000 in utilities assistance from the trust fund and Consumers Energy over the past two years, according to the MVAA.

Veterans are asked to visit the trust fund’s webpage to determine eligibility for emergency assistance.

READ MORE: Consumers Energy providing $7.25 million to help Michiganders with winter heating costs

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube